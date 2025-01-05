Gophers mount fourth-quarter comeback, beat Illinois for fifth straight win
Tori McKinney scored all 11 of her points in the fourth quarter and the Gophers women's basketball team held Illinois without a field goal for the final 4 minutes, 23 seconds of action to key a 68-61 comeback victory Sunday in Minneapolis.
The victory marked coach Dawn Plitzuweit's 400th as a head coach.
The Gophers (15-1, 3-1 Big Ten) and Illini (11-4, 1-3) played to a 27-27 draw after one half of play, but Minnesota stagnated in the third quarter and Illinois took an eight-point lead into the final frame. But McKinney scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, including seven from the free-throw line, and the Minnesota defense held Illinois to just 13 points.
The Gophers scored half of their 28 fourth-quarter points from the free-throw line, and Grace Grocholski scored seven of her team-high 19 points in the final frame. Grocholski also added seven rebounds and three assists. McKinney, Amaya Battle and Annika Stewart each finished with 11 points, and Mallory Heyer recorded 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Minnesota outscored Illinois 30-18 in the paint and attempted 12 more free throws.
The Illini fouled the Gophers trailing late, but Minnesota kept knocking down its free throws, making 19 of 24 for the game.
Genesis Bryant led the Illini with a game-high 20 points and six rebounds. Adalia McKenzie added 14 points and Jasmine Brown-Hagger scored 10 before fouling out. Kendall Bostic had nine points and 15 rebounds off the bench.
The win was Minnesota's fifth straight and the Gophers improved to a perfect 10-0 at home. They return to action Wednesday night when they host Rutgers at Williams Arena in Minneapolis for a 7 p.m. tipoff.