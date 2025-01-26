Gophers' Parker Fox emotional about Dawson Garcia after huge performance
Minnesota forward Dawson Garcia has been one of the best players in the Big Ten all season. Up until recently, his outstanding play hadn't translated into many wins for a team that started 0-6 in conference games (and 8-9 overall). But the Gophers have finally turned the corner over the past couple weeks, winning three in a row, and it's been Garcia leading the way each time.
Earlier this month, Garcia had a signature moment with a deep buzzer-beating three to beat No. 20 Michigan and snap the Gophers' losing streak. On Saturday, the fifth-year senior played one of the best games of his career as Minnesota beat another ranked team at home. Garcia had a season-high 31 points and added 6 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 2 assists in the Gophers' 77-69 victory over No. 15 Oregon at the Barn. He made 13 of his 19 shot attempts, sealing the game with a clutch late bucket and then a breakaway dunk as the cherry on top.
Since being held to five points in Minnesota's double overtime loss to Ohio State on Jan. 6, Garcia has been on fire. He's scored at least 20 points in five consecutive games since then, highlighted by Saturday's explosion. Garcia's consistency has been the driving factor behind the Gophers' recent turnaround, his teammate Parker Fox explained after the game.
"If you're a basketball fan and you go back and watch little possessions, the dude makes every single play," Fox said. "And it's not just in games, it's every single day in practice. His energy is never off. His vibe is never off. He's never negative — and he could be in situations — and he's never thinking about what's next, he's thinking about right now and his teammates. It's a huge testament to who he is, not only as a basketball player but as a man."
No one is happier for Garcia's recent success than Fox, his good friend and fellow senior. Fox, who transferred to Minnesota in 2021 and then missed two consecutive seasons due to injuries, said he returned for one more year to play alongside Garcia.
"I’m proud to call him a brother," he said. "I get emotional about it because I’m so proud of him, just what he’s done for this university and done for me. He’s the reason why I came back, too. Obviously coming back to play for Minnesota is special, but I came (back) to play with this guy. I think that means a lot to me when we’re able to share those moments, put my arm around him and just kind of looking at the crowd after we beat Oregon and people are storming the court. It’s the most special thing in the world. I'm proud of him and I’ve got a brother for the rest of my life."
Garcia, who starred at Prior Lake High School in Savage, MN, began his college career with one season at both Marquette and North Carolina before transferring to Minnesota in 2022. He's been the Gophers' best player from the first time he put on the uniform, but he's been on another level lately. Garcia is averaging 19.7 points per game this season, third-most in the Big Ten. He's the first player since Oklahoma's Trae Young in 2018 with at least 27 points in wins over top-20 opponents in consecutive home games.
"Unbelievable fight, ultimate competitor," head coach Ben Johnson said. "He's brought everybody up to his level. And that's been a huge part of what we're doing here. He's forced, with his play, everybody to elevate and have a new standard. And he's like that every day. Every day. He's built different, period. He's got almost like a possessed mentality right now.
"But that's who he is. It doesn't surprise me what he's doing. I know his work ethic and it's never changed in three years he's been here. Now he's just getting rewarded for everything he's put into the game. I think when you give yourself up to the game like he does, you get rewarded and good things happen."
