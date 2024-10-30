Gophers' Plitzuweit mourns the unexpected death of former player
Minnesota Gophers women's basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit is mourning the unexpected death of one of her former players at the University of South Dakota.
Bridget (Arens) Schumacher, 30, died unexpectedly on Oct. 25 at a hospital in Yankton, South Dakota. Her cause of death has not been revealed.
Schumacher, who went by her maiden name Arens while in college, was a standout forward from 2013 to 2017. She played her senior season in 2016-17 under Plitzuweit, who was hired at South Dakota in 2016 and spent six seasons in Vermillion before coaching one season at West Virginia and then getting the job at Minnesota in 2023.
Plitzuweit coached three Arens sisters — Bridget, Allison and Monica — during her time at USD.
"Bridget was the greatest competitor, biggest warrior & the kindest spirit you could ever be around," Plitzuweit wrote in a tribute to Schumacher. "She truly lived in the precious present daily. I feel so blessed to have coached her, Allison & Monica. What a beautiful family and what an unfathomable loss. Love you Bridget."
Schumacher, a native of Crofton, Nebraska, was USD's Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year as a senior and she left South Dakota as the record-holder for career games played (137).
Plitzuweit and the Gophers open the 2024-25 season on Nov. 6 against Central Connecticut State.