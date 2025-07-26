Gophers Portal profile: Robert Vaihola is a rebounding machine
San Jose State transfer Robert Vaihola has played against Niko Medved and Colorado State for the past three years in the Mountain West, but he will now play for him in the Big Ten with the Gophers in 2025-26.
- 2024-25 stats: 7.5 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 2.0 APG
- Previous school: San Jose State (Mountain West)
- Height: 6-foot-8
- Years of eligibility remaining: 1
Hailing from San Mateo, California, Vaihola was an accomplished high school player. He played at St. Ignatius College Prep, Hillsdale and Archbishop Riordan en route to earning San Francisco Player of the Year honors as a senior. He was relatively under-recruited before signing with Fresno State.
Vaihola had a minimal role as a freshman, averaging 6.9 minutes in 22 games. He opted to hit the transfer portal, but he remained in the Mountain West Conference and signed with San Jose State.
He broke out as a sophomore, averaging 7.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. He had similar production last season with 7.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game on 53.6% shooting from the field. He notably set a career-high with 1.4 blocks per game.
Historical Gophers comparison: Elliot Eliason
Vaihola stands at 6-foot-8, but he plays like a true center. His counting stats don't jump off the page, but he will be the best rebounder on Minnesota's roster in 2025-26. He had six games last season with more than 10 boards, highlighted by a 19-rebound performance against his former team Fresno State.
It was hard to find a comparison for Vaihola, because he doesn't have much of an offensive game, and he hasn't shot a three in his entire college career. I landed at Elliot Eliason, who played for the Gophers from 2011-2015. They're both old-school bigs who play with their back to the basket, and they will not wow you with athleticism.
Could Vaihola start for Minnesota on opening night? It would not surprise me at all. Medved and his staff will need to find out how to use their frontcourt rotation of Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, Vaihola and Nehemiah Turner by the time conference play begins, and I am not sure there's a better rebounder on the roster than Vaihola.