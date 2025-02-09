Gophers pushed around by No. 23 Illinois in blowout loss at home
The Gophers welcomed No. 23 Illinois to the Barn on Saturday with an opportunity to pick up a win over a ranked opponent at home for the third straight time this season. The Fighting Illini did not let them do that, taking Minnesota down 95-74.
Illinois big man Tomislav Ivisic entered the game questionable with an ankle injury, but he decided to give it a go. He looked fully healthy and it looked like Minnesota didn't prepare for him to play. He led all scorers with 12 points on perfect 5-5 shooting in the first half.
Minnesota got thoroughly out-played in the paint in the first 20 minutes, trailing Illinois 22-11 in rebounds and 28-12 in points scored in the paint. The Fighting Illini carried a sizeable 46-35 lead into halftime, despite 5-10 shooting from beyond the arc from the Gophers.
Minnesota continued to play much of the second half with a small lineup. Femi Odukale was predominately playing power forward, as Parker Fox subbed out with 16:07 to go in the game and a big man not named Dawson Garcia didn't hit the floor until garbage time. It didn't yield positive results for the Gophers, who continued to struggle in the paint.
Odukale scored a season-high 22 points on 8-17 shooting from the field, but it did not matter as Illinois cruised to a 95-74 victory. Minnesota has been praised for not giving up on an up-and-down season, but the second half might've been one of their worst of the season.
Minnesota was out-rebounded 38-26 and out-scored 50-26 in the paint. Lu'Cye Patterson and Odukale combined for 46 points, but Garcia, Fox and Mike Mitchell Jr. combined for 20.
The Gophers now move to 12-12 and 5-8 in the Big Ten. They will have a full week off before traveling to Los Angeles for a two-game road trip starting with Southern Cal on Saturday and then UCLA on Tuesday.