Gophers reportedly add a pair of opponents to 2025-26 nonconference schedule
Minnesota is in the middle of building its 2025-26 nonconference schedule, and they've reportedly added home games with Fairleigh Dickinson (FDU) and Alcorn State.
The Gophers hosted FDU last season and took down the Knights 74-60. This season's matchup is expected to take place on December 29. Minnesota and most power conference programs usually host low-major opponents the week after Christmas, as it's typically a quiet period in the sport before conference play officially begins in the new year.
Fairleigh Dickinson is known for its first-round upset win over Purdue in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, but the Knights play in the Northeast Conference (NEC), which is routinely among the worst in the sport. This is almost guaranteed to be a Quad 4 game for Minnesota at Williams Arena.
Minnesota is expected to host Alcorn State earlier in the season on Saturday, November 8. This game lands on a bye week for the football team, so it could be a showcase spot for the men's basketball team on a fall weekend.
Much like FDU, Alcorn State competes in the Southwest Athletic Conference (SWAC), which is annually among the worst leagues in the sport. It will be the first season for new head coach Jake Morton, after Landon Bussie left for Chicago State this offseason. This is also almost guaranteed to be a Quad 4 game for Minnesota.
The Gophers played 11 non-conference games last season, and they now have five unofficially on their slate for 2025-26.
Unofficial 2025-26 non-conference schedule:
- Nov. 8: vs. Alcorn State (home)
- Nov. 15: vs. UW-Green Bay (home)
- Thanksgiving Weekend: Acrisure Invitational
- Dec. 29: vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (home)