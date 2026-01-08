Red-hot Gophers favored Friday night against USC at the Barn
There are plenty of storylines heading into Friday night's game at Williams Arena between Minnesota and Southern California. DraftKings Sportsbook favors the red-hot Gophers by 1.5 points to pick up their sixth straight win.
How to watch
- Day: Friday, Jan. 9
- Time: 7:30 p.m. CT
- TV channel: Big Ten Network (BTN)
- Radio: KFAN FM 100.3
USC preview
The Trojans had a headline-grabbing offseason, adding 25-year-old Auburn transfer wing Chad Baker-Mazara through the portal, alongside five-star true freshman Alijah Arenas, who is the son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas. Baker-Mazara is averaging 19.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, and Arenas has yet to make his college debut due to a preseason injury.
Maryland transfer point guard Rodey Rice led USC with 20.3 points per game in the first six contests of the season, but he is out for the remainder of the year due to a shoulder injury. USC is still an incredibly talented team that won the Maui Invitational, and they're 12-3 with notable wins over Boise State, Seton Hall, Arizona State and Oregon.
USC head coach Eric Musselman is in his second season with the program, and this will be his first time bringing a team to the Barn as a head coach. His father, Bill Musselman, was notably the head coach of the Gophers from 1971 to 1975, and later the Timberwolves from 1989 to 1991, where Eric was on his staff.
Keys to the matchup
If the current odds hold, Friday will be the first time Minnesota has been favored against a Power Conference opponent this season. USC is a balanced team with not much size in the frontcourt, which could bode well for the Gophers' chances of picking up another win.
These are two teams trending in opposite directions, and USC is amid a challenging road slate off the heels of losses at Michigan and Michigan State. The short-handed Gophers will have their conditioning tested, but this scheduling spot leans heavily in their favor.
Minnesota's recent stretch makes me believe that Niko Medved will have his team ready for a quick turnaround, and they extend their win streak with another impressive showing against USC.
Prediction: Minnesota 73, USC 65
