Gophers slide down NCAA Tournament bubble after latest loss
According to ESPN's Charlie Creme and his Bracketology prediction, Gophers women's basketball has been among the 'Last Four Byes' for the projected NCAA Tournament field for more than a month, but they've slid down to the 'Last Four In' according to his update on Friday.
After getting off to a 16-1 start, Minnesota looked well on its way to its first NCAA Tournament invitation since the 2017-18 season. A once-promising season has seemingly gone off the rails, as they're now 4-7 in their last 11 games and sliding down the bubble picture.
With a 20-9 overall record, the Gophers seem to have a strong at-large resume on the surface, but that might not be the case if you look deeper. Their NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) ranking remains strong at No. 35, but they have a 0-5 record in Quad 1 and a 2-4 record in Quad 2. 18 of their 20 wins have come against Quad 3 or 4 opponents.
Minnesota holds only two wins against teams currently projected to make the field. A January 5 home win over Illinois is hovering on Quad 1 territory. More recently, they beat Indiana at home on February 5, which is projected as a 10-seed in the latest Bracketology.
The Gophers will have a massive opportunity to finish the regular season on Saturday against No. 23 Michigan State on the road. The Spartans are 21st in the latest NET, so it will be a Quad 1 game for Minnesota. A win would go a long way in solidifying their tournament resume, but a loss would put a lot of pressure on them heading into the Big Ten Tournament next week in Indianapolis.
Minnesota would currently be the 13th seed, and they'd open with a Quad 1 opportunity against Washington. There are still plenty of chances to solidify their NCAA Tournament resume, but they might be running out of time.
Stay up to date on all things Gophers by bookmarking Minnesota Gophers On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Gophers newsletter.