Gophers star guard Mara Braun provides update on foot injury
Star Minnesota guard Mara Braun has been out since Nov. 17 with a foot injury. She spoke to FOX9 on the Gophers coaches' show for the first time since her injury and she hopes to be back on the floor soon.
It's the second straight year that Braun has dealt with an injury, as she missed 14 games last season due to another foot injury. She was averaging 13.6 points in five games this season before opting for surgery for the second straight season.
"At first there was a lot of anger. Obvioulsy doing it the second time in back-to-back seasons wasn't ideal," Braun said. "Just kind of frustrated because I thought I had done everything I could, but ultimately, I have strong faith, so just knowing that there's a plan regardless of all this that's going on. Honestly, after I had dealt with my emotions a little bit, just going and attacking it like I had the first time. It's been a battle and a roller coaster, as is any injury, but I am doing all right. Getting there."
Braun broke onto the scene as a true freshman and she's averaged 16.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 56 career games. It's clear that Minnesota is a different team when she is healthy. It's unclear when she'll be back, but it might not be until next season.
"Honestly, it might not be the answer you want, but day-by-day, it's really what it is," Braun responded when asked about her current rehab. "Showing up, attacking my rehab, whatever it is. I trust our trainers and strength coaches that they're going to get me back on the court, whenever that is, so I'll be looking forward to that. I am getting better each day. I am feeling good and whatever it is that I have for that day I am going to do it and I am going to attack it."
Minnesota has only three games remaining on its regular season schedule before the Big Ten tournament next month. The Gophers continue to battle on the NCAA Tournament bubble and getting Braun back in the lineup would be a huge boost as they look for their first invitation to the big dance since 2017-18.
"I just want to play, I just want to be healthy," Braun said.
