All Gophers

Gophers still on the bubble in updated NCAA women's bracketology

Minnesota is 18-5 and all five losses are against ranked teams.

Joe Nelson

Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (center) is triple teamed on defense by Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Tori McKinney (14), Grace Grocholski (25) and center Sophie Hart (52) during the third quarter at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (center) is triple teamed on defense by Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Tori McKinney (14), Grace Grocholski (25) and center Sophie Hart (52) during the third quarter at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
In this story:

After getting swept in Los Angeles by Big Ten juggernauts UCLA and USC, the Minnesota Gophers women's basketball team is still in a fairly good position en route to Selection Sunday.

Charlie Creme's updated bracketology for ESPN has Minnesota included in the group of teams receiving the last four byes in the NCAA Tournament. That's one tier above the "Last Four In" and two tiers above the dreaded "First Four Out."

As it stands now, Creme projects Minnesota as a No. 10 seed against No. 7 Oklahoma State.

There are 12 teams from the Big Ten in Creme's 68-team bracket: UCLA (1), USC (1), Ohio State (3), Maryland (5), Michigan State (5), Michigan (8), Illinois (9), Oregon (9), Nebraska (10), Iowa (10), Indiana (10), and Minnesota (10).

The Gophers are 18-5 overall and all five losses are against ranked opponents (Nebraska, Maryland, Michigan, USC and UCLA).

Minnesota gave USC a pretty good run for their money last Thursday before losing by 13 points, and they were tight with undefeated UCLA before the Bruins blew them away in the fourth quarter and won 79-53.

With seven games left in the regular season, the Gophers still don't have a marquee win but they are 6-5 in the loaded Big Ten and still have two games against ranks teams ahead — Feb. 13 at No. 8 Ohio State and March 1 at No. 20 Michigan State.

Published
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

Home/Gophers Basketball