Gophers suffer fourth straight home loss in uninspiring effort against Northwestern
The Gophers were betting favorites in a Big Ten game for only the third time this season on Tuesday night against Northwestern, but much like the first two cases, they looked uninspired, falling 75-63.
Minnesota couldn't have come out the gate much worse, as Northwestern began the game on a 10-0 run. The Gophers quickly answered and went on a run of their own, but it wasn't until the 7:04 mark of the first half that they evened things at 21.
They weren't able to hold a first-half lead once again. Northwestern exposed some Minnesota defensive holes along the perimeter with a 7-11 half from beyond the arc. Dawson Garcia and Frank Mitchell combined for 19 of the Gophers' 31 points and they trailed 36-31 heading into the break.
The second half started a lot like the first. Northwestern began on a 9-2 run and extended its lead to 45-33. Minnesota was not able to find the quick response it had in the first half and a severe lack of defensive intensity continued to show through.
Minnesota struggled to get any production from its backcourt. Lu'Cye Patterson and Mike Mitchell Jr. combined for only seven points on 3-16 shooting from the field with five combined assists and three turnovers. Nick Martinelli led all scorers with 29 points and the Gophers had zero answers, as Northwestern cruised to a 75-63 win.
In Tuesday's game, both teams had a lot to play for in terms of qualifying for the Big Ten tournament. Northwestern played like a team that wanted to keep playing this March and the Gophers did not. They have fallen back into the Big Ten's bottom three teams and their conference tournament chances look bleak.
They will have a challenging three-game stretch to finish the regular season. It was start on Saturday at Nebraska, then Wednesday night at home against Wisconsin and then Rutgers on the road to finish out the season.
