Gophers to face Hamline for the first time in 90 years
Minnesota will begin its 2024-25 season by hosting Hamline in an exhibition game on Oct. 29 at Williams Arena.
In recent years, the Gophers have begun their season with an exhibition game against a local Division III school. In the previous two seasons, they faced Macalester and St. Olaf, respectively. Last year's game against Macalester saw Caleb Williams score 40 points. Wiliams now plays for the Gophers, having relocated via the transfer portal.
Minnesota has a history with Hamline, playing each other five times but not since 1934. The Gophers lead the all-time series 5-0.
"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to play the Gophers in an exhibition game," said Pipers head coach Jim Hayes in a release. " It is a great opportunity for our players to play in and fans to watch the Pipers in Williams Arena! We are appreciative of Gophers head coach Ben Johnson, assistant coach Dave Thorson (HU class of 1989), and the rest of the staff for thinking of us."
Hamline finished the 2023-24 season with a 17-11 record and next season will be Hayes' 12th as head coach of the program. The Gophers have not officially announced their non-conference schedule for next season, but it is beginning to look more and more clear.
Reported 2024-25 Gophers schedule
- Oct. 29 vs. Hamline (Exhibition)
- Nov. 6 vs. Oral Roberts
- Nov. 9 vs. Omaha
- Nov. 13 vs. North Texas
- Nov. 16 vs. Yale
- Nov. 19 vs. Cleveland State
- Nov. 28 vs. Wichita State, Florida, or Wake Forest (ESPN Events Invitational)
- Nov. 29 vs. Florida, Wake Forest, or Wichita State (ESPN Events Invitational)
- (TBA) @ Missouri
- Dec. 21 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson