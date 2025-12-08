Tracking how former Gophers transfers are performing at their new schools

We're over a month into the 2025-26 college basketball season, which is a perfect time to look at how all the former Gophers, who left in the transfer portal, are performing at their new schools. None of these players suited up for current head coach Niko Medved, but it's still interesting to look at how things have turned out.

Pharrel Payne, Maryland

2025-26 stats: (28.1 MPG) 18.7 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 1.3 APG, 62.2 FG%

Nov 25, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Pharrel Payne (21) shoots a lay up in the second half against Gonzaga Bulldogs in a 2025 Players Era Festival group play game at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Payne followed Buzz Williams from Texas A&M to Maryland in the offseason, and he's now performing like one of the best big men in the entire Big Ten. His first game back in Minnesota will happen on Sunday, February 8.

Frank Mitchell, St. Bonaventure

2025-26 stats: (31.0 MPG) 14.9 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 2.6 APG, 52.0 FG%

Nov 25, 2025; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) drives to th basket guarded by St. Bonaventure Bonnies forward Frank Mitchell (00) in the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Mitchell was the most significant player to hit the portal after Medved was hired in the offseason, and he's performing like an all-league player in the Atlantic 10 (A10) conference.

Joshua Ola-Joseph, Loyola-Chicago

2025-26 stats: (20.1 MPG) 6.8 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 0.4 APG, 36.4 FG%

Ola-Joseph is another former Gophers player at his third school. He's now at Loyola-Chicago after spending last season at Cal with head coach Mark Madsen. The Ramblers have struggled this season at 3-7.

Brennan Rigsby, Radford

2025-26 stats: (19.5 MPG) 5.5 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 1.4 APG, 40.7 FG%

Nov 11, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Radford Highlanders guard Brennan Rigsby (4) drives on North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jonathan Powell (11) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Rigsby was a revelation down the stretch for the Gophers last season with 12.5 points in their final four games. There was reason to think he could be a star in the Big South this season at Radford, but it has taken him a bit to get going.

Braeden Carrington, Wisconsin

2025-26 stats: (14.8 MPG) 5.3 PPG, 1.7 RPG, 1.1 APG, 38.5 FG%

Nov 21, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Braeden Carrington (0) looks for the play against BYU Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Carrington is back in the Big Ten after spending last season at Tulsa. He's one of Wisconsin's top options off the bench, and he'll get his first crack at the Gophers on Jan. 13 at Williams Arena.

Jaden Henley, Grand Canyon

2025-26 stats: (31.3 MPG) 17.6 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 2.4 APG, 46.4 FG%

Dec 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Grand Canyon University Antelopes guard Jaden Henley (10) shoots a free throw against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

Grand Canyon is Henley's fourth school since leaving Minnesota after the 2022-23 season. He has seemingly found his groove with career-high marks across the board, and he looks like one of the best players in the Mountain West.

Tyler Cochran, Rhode Island

2025-26 stats: (30.0 MPG) 13.7 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 1.8 APG, 40.0 FG%

Dec 6, 2025; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Rhode Island Rams forward Tyler Cochran (23) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Providence Friars at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Cochran never appeared in a game for Minnesota, but his production at Rhode Island shows that the Gophers could've had a different 2024-25 season if he was healthy.

Kadyn Betts, Montana

2025-26 stats: (6.8 MPG) 3.6 PPG, 1.6 RPG, 0.4 APG, 62.5 FG%

Betts was a reserve player at Minnesota, and he has played a similar role at Montana this season.

