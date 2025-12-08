Tracking how former Gophers transfers are performing at their new schools
In this story:
We're over a month into the 2025-26 college basketball season, which is a perfect time to look at how all the former Gophers, who left in the transfer portal, are performing at their new schools. None of these players suited up for current head coach Niko Medved, but it's still interesting to look at how things have turned out.
Pharrel Payne, Maryland
- 2025-26 stats: (28.1 MPG) 18.7 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 1.3 APG, 62.2 FG%
Payne followed Buzz Williams from Texas A&M to Maryland in the offseason, and he's now performing like one of the best big men in the entire Big Ten. His first game back in Minnesota will happen on Sunday, February 8.
Frank Mitchell, St. Bonaventure
- 2025-26 stats: (31.0 MPG) 14.9 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 2.6 APG, 52.0 FG%
Mitchell was the most significant player to hit the portal after Medved was hired in the offseason, and he's performing like an all-league player in the Atlantic 10 (A10) conference.
Joshua Ola-Joseph, Loyola-Chicago
- 2025-26 stats: (20.1 MPG) 6.8 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 0.4 APG, 36.4 FG%
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
Ola-Joseph is another former Gophers player at his third school. He's now at Loyola-Chicago after spending last season at Cal with head coach Mark Madsen. The Ramblers have struggled this season at 3-7.
Brennan Rigsby, Radford
- 2025-26 stats: (19.5 MPG) 5.5 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 1.4 APG, 40.7 FG%
Rigsby was a revelation down the stretch for the Gophers last season with 12.5 points in their final four games. There was reason to think he could be a star in the Big South this season at Radford, but it has taken him a bit to get going.
Braeden Carrington, Wisconsin
- 2025-26 stats: (14.8 MPG) 5.3 PPG, 1.7 RPG, 1.1 APG, 38.5 FG%
Carrington is back in the Big Ten after spending last season at Tulsa. He's one of Wisconsin's top options off the bench, and he'll get his first crack at the Gophers on Jan. 13 at Williams Arena.
Jaden Henley, Grand Canyon
- 2025-26 stats: (31.3 MPG) 17.6 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 2.4 APG, 46.4 FG%
Grand Canyon is Henley's fourth school since leaving Minnesota after the 2022-23 season. He has seemingly found his groove with career-high marks across the board, and he looks like one of the best players in the Mountain West.
Tyler Cochran, Rhode Island
- 2025-26 stats: (30.0 MPG) 13.7 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 1.8 APG, 40.0 FG%
Cochran never appeared in a game for Minnesota, but his production at Rhode Island shows that the Gophers could've had a different 2024-25 season if he was healthy.
Kadyn Betts, Montana
- 2025-26 stats: (6.8 MPG) 3.6 PPG, 1.6 RPG, 0.4 APG, 62.5 FG%
Betts was a reserve player at Minnesota, and he has played a similar role at Montana this season.
More from Gophers On SI
Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert