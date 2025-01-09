Gophers' Tori McKinney out due to concussion, Alexsia Rose makes first start
Gophers freshman guard Tori McKinney has been on fire, earning Big Ten Freshman of the Week and National Freshman of the Week to begin 2025, but she will be out for Wednesday night's game against Rutgers, as she is in concussion protocol.
Minnesota and head coach Dawn Plitzuweit opted to put UMass transfer guard Alexsia Rose into the starting lineup and make his first start in a Gophers uniform.
McKinney has started the last 11 games for Minnesota and she has averaged 12.6 points per game. In the last three games, she averaged 12.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. She scored a career-high 25 points in Minnesota's first Big Ten win of the season against Penn State.
The Gophers are heavily favored to beat an 8-7 Rutgers team, who ranks near the bottom of the Big Ten standings, but a tough test against No. 8 Maryland on the road next Wednesday is looming. Minnesota has already down rotational players, Mara Braun and Taylor Woodson, so they will need to be as healthy as possible as they enter the heart of conference play.
