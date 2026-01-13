Ex-Gophers star Koi Perich commits to Big Ten powerhouse in portal
Former Gophers star safety, return specialist, and (occasional) wide receiver Koi Perich has found a home in the transfer portal — and he's staying in the same conference. Perich has committed to Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.
Perich recently visited Texas Tech, in addition to Oregon. He was the No. 1 safety and No. 12 overall player in 247 Sports' rankings of this year's transfer portal class.
Although he'll continue to play in the Big Ten for at least one more season, Perich won't face off against his former team in the regular season. The next scheduled matchup between Minnesota and Oregon isn't until 2028 in Minneapolis. That can happen with 18 teams in a conference and certain protected rivalry games (the Gophers still face Iowa and Wisconsin every year).
Perich will be eligible for the NFL draft in 2027. Even if he plays two years at Oregon, he wouldn't play the Gophers in the regular season. It'll take a postseason meeting (either in the Big Ten title game or the College Football Playoff) or perhaps a medical redshirt year for him to go against his old team.
Still, Gophers fans may not be thrilled to see the Esko, MN native land with one of the best teams in their conference. Oregon has gone 48-8 in four seasons since hiring Lanning, including 26-3 (and 17-1 in regular season conference games) in two years since joining the expanded Big Ten. Both of the Ducks' losses this season came against Indiana, including a blowout defeat in the national semifinals on Friday night.
Perich is probably the most notable Gophers player to transfer out of the program since Bucky Irving also went from Minnesota to Oregon after the 2021 season.
Perich coming to Minnesota was a huge recruiting win for P.J. Fleck in the class of 2024. He had an incredible true freshman season in which he led the Big Ten with five interceptions, but his sophomore season was rather disappointing. His PFF grade dropped from 88.9 to 62.4 and he was charged with a team-high 23 missed tackles.
Now, the rising junior from small-town Minnesota is headed to the Pacific Northwest to play for one of the powerhouses of college football. In Eugene, Perich will look to compete for a national championship and perhaps cement himself as an early draft pick two Aprils from now.
Since Perich entered the portal at the start of the new year, the Gophers have undoubtedly known that he wouldn't be back. They'll move forward with a safety room led by Kerry Brown and hybrid player Aidan Gousby. They've also added safety depth in small-school standouts Mekhai Smith and Parker Knutson via the portal this offseason.
Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI, who also covers the Twins, Timberwolves, Gophers, and other Minnesota teams. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.Follow WillRagatz