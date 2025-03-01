Gophers upset bid falls short at No. 23 Michigan State in regular season final
In what has become a season-long theme, Minnesota battled against one of the Big Ten's best teams, No. 23 Michigan State, but an ugly fourth quarter resulted in a 73-58 Spartans win.
After a disappointing loss on Wednesday night against Washington, the Gophers looked like a team with urgency on Saturday against Michigan State. They jumped out to a 14-13 lead after one quarter of play.
It was a balanced effort from Minnesota's typical scorers. Amaya Battle and Grace Grocholski had nine and eight first-half points, respectively, but the Spartans fought back and carried a 25-24 lead into halftime.
After an even 21-21 third quarter, Grocholski hit a big shot early in the fourth quarter to take a 52-48 lead with 7:52 to go. Things fell apart after that, as Michigan State went on a 25-6 run to end the game and win 73-58.
In the final quarter, Minnesota shot 4-15 (26.7%) from the field as a team, while Michigan State shot 9-12 (75%). A 29-4 difference in points off the bench and a poor fourth quarter were ultimately the difference in a game that the Gophers were competitive in for 33 minutes.
Grocholski finished with a game-high 23 points and Tori Mckinney added 17, but Michigan State had five different players in double figures.
The Gophers now finish the regular season without a Quad 1 win, a 20-10 overall record and a 9-9 record in the Big Ten. They're locked into the 13th seed for next week's Big Ten Tournament. Their opponent and the rest of the field will be finalized tomorrow night after the final day of the regular season
