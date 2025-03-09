Gophers will open the Big Ten Tournament Wednesday against Northwestern
Gophers men's basketball wrapped up its 2024-25 regular season on Sunday with a hard-fought overtime loss to Rutgers. They will now look ahead to the Big Ten Tournament, where they will be the 12 seed and face 13th-seed Northwestern in the first round.
In the first season of the new 18-team Big Ten, the bottom three teams will not play in the conference tournament. This year's event returns to Indianapolis, and it will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Gophers will rematch Northwestern after losing 75-63 on Feb. 25 at the Barn. If they're able to advance, they would face Wisconsin in the second round. Minnesota was a combined 2-6 against the top half of the bracket in the regular season.
Here's a look at the full tournament schedule (all times Central):
Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament
Wednesday, March 12: First Round
- Game 1: No. 12 Minnesota vs. No. 13 Northwestern, 2:30 p.m., Peacock
- Game 2: No. 10 Ohio State vs. No. 15 Iowa, 5 p.m., Peacock
- Game 3: No. 11 Rutgers vs. No. 14 USC, 7:30 p.m., Peacock
Thursday, March 13: Second Round
- Game 4: No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 9 Indiana, 11 a.m., Big Ten Network
- Game 5: No. 5 Wisconsin vs. Game 1 winner, 25 minutes after Game 4, Big Ten Network
- Game 6: No. 7 Illinois vs. Game 2 winner, 25 minutes after Game 5, Big Ten Network
- Game 7: No. 6 Purdue vs. Game 3 winner, 25 minutes after Game 6, Big Ten Network
Friday, March 14: Quarterfinals
- Game 8: No. 1 Michigan State vs. Game 4 winner, 11 a.m., Big Ten Network
- Game 9: No. 4 UCLA vs. Game 5 winner, 25 minutes after Game 8, Big Ten Network
- Game 10: No. 2 Maryland vs. Game 6 winner, 25 minutes after Game 9, Big Ten Network
- Game 11: No. 3 Michigan vs. Game 7 winner, 25 minutes after Game 10, Big Ten Network
Saturday, March 15: Semifinals
- Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 12 p.m., CBS
- Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 2:30 p.m. CT, CBS
Sunday, March 16: Championship
- Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 2:30 p.m., CBS
