Gophers win streak snapped on the road against No. 7 Michigan State
The Gophers came into Tuesday's matchup red-hot with a three-game win streak, but the Big Ten-leading Spartans were simply too much to handle and pulled away 73-51.
Minnesota faced an uphill battle on the road against No. 7 Michigan State, but after Lu'Cye Patterson picked up two fouls only 27 seconds into the game it got even harder. The Gophers' offense struggled to find any rhythm in the first half, as it took them 5:50 to get on the board.
The offensive struggles continued throughout the half. Minnesota shot 7-22 (31.8%) from the field as a team and recorded 11 turnovers, and Michigan State took advantage with a 36-16 halftime lead. Former Cretin-Derham Hall star Trejaun Holloman led all scorers with 12 points.
Dawson Garcia did everything to help the Gophers climb back into the game and he continued to look like an all-conference player. He finished with a game-high 21 points, but it took far too long for their role players to leave an impact on the game.
A few late points from Patterson helped him finish with eight, but Parker Fox and Femi Odukale finished with only four combined points on Tuesday. All three players were tremendous during the win streak with some of their best games of the season.
Michigan State was the much more physical team, out-rebounding the Gophers by a wide 40-22 margin. They were always going to need to play a perfect game to pull off an upset on the road, but the Spartans proved why they're the class of the Big Ten with a 73-51 win.
Minnesota falls to 11-10 overall and 3-7 in the Big Ten and it will have a great opportunity to get back on track this Saturday at home against Washington. First-year head coach Danny Sprinkle and the Huskies are 1-8 in the Big Ten this season and it's a game the Gophers will need to have if they want to regain some momentum.