Rome Odunze Was So Happy After Bears’ Comeback Win He Took Down Ben Johnson
The Bears did the impossible yet again Saturday night.
Chicago scored 25 points in the fourth quarter to defeat the Packers 31-27 and cap off a thrilling wild-card Saturday. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams tossed his only two touchdowns of the day in the final 4:18 of the game, keeping Chicago alive as he connected with receiver Rome Odunze on fourth-and-8 before his first touchdown pass of the fourth quarter.
First-year coach Ben Johnson led the Bears to the NFC North crown with an 11-6 record over the regular season. Now, the franchise gets its first playoff win since 2010 in just the first season of the Johnson era.
The miraculous comeback and monumental moment for the franchise was cause for massive celebration at Soldier Field. As the Bears grappled with what had just happened, Odunze jumped for joy with Johnson, hilariously bringing his coach to the ground as he appeared to trip over a photographer through the chaotic scene:
The Bears found a way to claw back and erase an 18-point deficit at halftime as Johnson’s decision making with aggressive fourth-down calls caused many to scratch their head. Saturday night’s comeback was the second for the Bears on their home field in three weeks, following Williams’s memorable game-winning throw to defeat Green Bay in overtime in Week 16.
With the unbelievable win, Chicago secures another home playoff game next week after earning the NFC’s No. 2 seed. We’ll see if the Bears have any more magic up their sleeve after pulling off a win that won’t be forgotten any time soon. Before that, the franchise and its fan base will have to celebrate this one for a bit.
Hopefully the head coach is able to stay on his feet through the rest of the celebratory ruckus.