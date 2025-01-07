Gophers women's basketball continues to climb in latest bracketology
Gophers women's basketball has cruised to a 15-1 start to the 2024-25 season, but only one of their wins has come against a team projected to make the NCAA Tournament. Minnesota, however, is currently projected to make the field of 68, though there's still a long way to go before March.
ESPN's Charlie Creme released his updated women's bracketology on Tuesday and following Sunday's win over Illinois, the Gophers have jumped from the "last four in" category to the "last four byes."
Minnesota's women's basketball program has not been invited to the NCAA Tournament since 2017-18 and they haven't been higher than an eight seed since 2004-05. Creme projects them as a 10 seed in this year's field in an intriguing pod with UConn.
The first few weeks of January still seems a little bit early to talk about tournament resumes and the Gophers have a long way to go as it pertains to guaranteeing a spot in the field. Their best win is currently a 68-61 victory over Illinois at home — the Illini are currently among the "last four in" in Creme's projection.
Minnesota will have plenty of opportunities in conference play this winter, and their next chance for a marquee win will come Jan. 14 on the road against No. 8 Maryland, which is currently projected as a No. 2 seed. Currently, at 28th, the Gophers have a respectable NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) ranking, but they need to pile up more quality wins.
The Gophers' next chance to pick up a win is Wednesday night at the Barn against Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights are currently 129th in the NET rankings, so a loss would be a huge blemish on Minnesota's tournament resume.
