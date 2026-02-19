Highly Productive Mississippi RB Makes Early Commitment to Minnesota

Tunica, Mississippi running back Greg Hargrow became the third 2027 prospect to verbally commit to Minnesota on Thursday. He's now their first running back commit in the class.

"100% Committed," he posted on X.

Listed at 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, Hargrow had an ultra-productive junior season at Rosa Fort High School. In just 10 games, he compiled 149 carries for 1,294 yards and 22 rushing touchdowns. He showcased his versatility with eight receptions for 117 yards and one touchdown. He was even an impressive return man with seven kick returns for 285 yards.

Hargrow's other Division I offers are from Liberty, Kent State, Arkansas State, New Mexico State and Mississippi Valley State. He is currently unranked by 247Sports and Rivals, but that would quickly change if he has another productive senior season. He was offered by the Gophers on Jan. 28, and made his verbal commitment to the school less than one month later.

Hargrow is the first high school running back commit for new Gophers running backs coach Mohamed Ibrahim. He was getting recruited by Ibrahim while he was at Kent State, as the Golden Flashes offered him last October during the 2025 season.

Minnesota has signed as many as three running backs in a high school recruiting class, so Hargrow's commitment certainly won't take them out of the market for other players at the position in this cycle. Early targets to keep an eye on include Savion Miller from Iowa and Tate Wallace from Arkansas.

Hargrow joins Wayzata High School star Eli Diane and California QB Furian Inferra as Minnesota's third verbal commitment in the class of 2027. The cycle is beginning to heat up, so his commitment is just the latest domino to fall.

