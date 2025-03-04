Gophers women's basketball snubbed from postseason Big Ten awards

Was Gophers' Tori McKinney snubbed? 🤔



🟡10.1 PPG (more than Smith)

🟡3.1 RPG

🟡2.4 APG (more than Smith)

🟡1.1 TOV/gm (less than Prince and Smith)

🟡46.7 FG% (higher than Prince and Smith)

🟡4 games w/ 15+ pts (more than Smith) https://t.co/hkXgL0pYma pic.twitter.com/zdfbsVFCfk