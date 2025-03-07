Gophers women's hoops have fallen out of latest NCAA Tournament projections
After starting the season 17-2, Minnesota has found itself firmly in the projected NCAA Tournament field since conference play began. ESPN's Charlie Creme released an updated Bracketology on Friday, and the Gophers are the first team projected to miss the tournament.
The Gophers lost in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday against Washington. The ended their season losing 9 of their final 12 games and only two of their 20 wins came against teams projected to make the field.
"Each team has advantages over the other in different areas, although none of the numbers are pretty. Minnesota has lost five of its past six games. Virginia Tech has dropped four of six. The Hokies' 1-7 record in Quad 1 games is just better than Minnesota's 0-6, but the Gophers have a better NET rating (38 to 46)," Creme explained. "The biggest problem with Virginia Tech's candidacy is four losses (including two at home) against teams not in NCAA tournament consideration (Virginia, Syracuse, Stanford and Boston College); the Gophers have no such losses. But the Hokies' 3-7 record against tournament teams (Minnesota is 2-11) ultimately puts them in the field. Nothing illustrates the weakness of this season's bubble than this battle for the final spot."
Virginia Tech is led by former Gophers post player Rose Michauex, who is averaging 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. The Hokies and most of the power conference bubble teams have bowed out early in the respective conference tournaments, but there are some mid-major tournaments that will tip-off next week, so there's still a lot of basketball left to be played.
Minnesota finished the regular season with 20 wins, playing in the toughest conference in the country and its resume is very unique. They suffered no bad losses, but they also have zero Quad 1 victories. The Gophers have not been invited to the NCAA Tournament since 2017-18, and they will have to wait nine days until Selection Sunday on March 16 to learn their postseason fate.
