How Dusty May's Shocking NBA Move Could Impact Gophers Basketball

Dusty May is expected to be named the new head coach of the Dallas Mavericks one season after leading Michigan to the men's basketball national championship, according to multiple reports on Monday. It's the type of move that will send shockwaves across the sport, and here's how it could impact the Gophers.

Two games in 2026-27

Michigan is one of three Big Ten teams that Minnesota will face twice next season. The Wolverines were expected to be a contender again, but they currently don't have a head coach. There are currently more questions than answers for what their outlook will be in 2026-27. Who will be May's replacement? Will any players transfer? Ultimately, two conference games that looked like a huge mountain to climb have become a lot easier to talk yourself into the Gophers competing overnight.

Feb 24, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May in the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Potential transfer portal entries

Every player on Michigan now has 15 days to decide whether or not they will enter the transfer portal. The Gophers' roster for the 2026-27 season is already set, along with almost every program in the country. There likely won't be a ton of movement with Michigan's roster this season, given the timing of May's decision, but that doesn't mean there won't be next offseason.

We saw the Gophers use a previous recruiting relationship to land Michigan transfer Winters Grady this offseason, and they also added Malick Kordel from the Wolverines' roster. Michigan currently has a pair of four-star incoming freshmen, Quinn Costello and Joseph Hartman, who took official visits to Minnesota during the last recruiting cycle. The Gophers could look at Michigan's roster again during next year's transfer portal cycle.

Long-term Big Ten outlook

Michigan is a program that will always be a factor in the Big Ten. They have all the pieces to be a contender every season. The timing of May's decision makes their 2026-27 outlook look very murky. They will eventually make a big-time hire, and they will not disappear into the night. In the short-term, one of the best coaches in the entire sport is no longer in the Big Ten.

May isn't even 50 years old, and it looked like he could've ruled the Big Ten for many years to come. His Wolverines' tenure was a short one, but he established himself as one of the best coaches in the country. He now leaves big shoes to fill, and it will be interesting to see what route Michigan takes going forward.