How will Niko Medved approach the frontcourt? 5 realistic transfer portal options
The Gophers currently have four scholarship players on the roster, and they're targeting plenty more in the transfer portal. Are any of them centers?
Niko Medved played with a smaller lineup in his last two seasons at Colorado State, but the Big Ten is a different beast. There's a chance he takes a similar approach in year one at Minnesota, but for the sake of this exercise, I thought we'd explore five options they could look at in the frontcourt. If I was on Medved's staff, these are some players I would look at.
JT Rock, Iowa State
Rock was a four-star recruit coming out of Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls, S.D., in 2023, and he was targeted by the previous Minnesota staff. After redshirting as a true freshman, he played only nine games last season for the Cyclones. At 7-foot-1, he still has plenty of potential and he would be an intriguing 'buy-low' option.
Alex Steen, Florida Southern (D2)
The Gophers have already hosted D2 guard Wes Enis on a visit this week, and Steen could be another D2 standout they look at. At 6-foot-9, he averaged 18.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game last season. Much like Enis, he has a long list of interested schools, but he could contribute at the high-major level.
Will Berg, Purdue
Hailing from Stockholm, Sweden, things did not work out for Berg at the 7-footer factory that is Purdue. He appeared in 22 games this season and averaged 1.8 points and 1.3 rebounds. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. He doesn't seem to have any connection to Medved or Minnesota, but he would provide some size.
Christian Reeves, Clemson
Reeves is another player who was recruited by the previous Gophers staff and he held a Minnesota offer coming out of high school. At 7-foot-2, he began his career at Duke before transferring to Clemson. He has never received much of a role, averaging less than five minutes per game for his career, but I think he still has the potential to be a difference maker.
Small-ball option
If I had to predict the approach Medved and his staff will take this off-season, I would lean towards them playing small in 2025-26. Colorado State's 2024-25 roster had no player taller than 6-foot-8 log more than 14 minutes per game. Their 2023-24 roster had no player taller than 6-foot-8 who averaged more than six minutes per game. Their 2022-23 roster had 6-foot-10 James Moors, who started 16 of 33 games, so it's not an approach that Medved is fully against.
Ultimately, I think it's a fluid situation and there aren't any obvious big man targets for Medved and his staff currently in the portal. Purdue's Cam Heide would be an interesting frontcourt option to play alongside Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, but he's not a center.
Things will shake out in time, but this is fair look at what Minnesota is dealing with.