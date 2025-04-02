Purdue's Cam Heide enters transfer portal: Will he consider the Gophers?
Purdue forward Cam Heide is the latest former Minnesota prep star to enter the transfer portal. After two seasons with the Boilermakers, the Wayzata native will be looking for a new home.
Heide was a dominant force at Wayzata High School, where he led the Trojans to the AAAA state title in 2021 as a junior. He transferred to Wasatch Academy in Utah for his senior season of high school basketball. He was a four-star prospect in the class of 2022 and chose Purdue over top offers from Minnesota, Marquette and Wisconsin.
He struggled to find a specific role with Purdue, but it was clear that the talent was there. He began to put it together in the NCAA Tournament with his first career double-double against High Point in the first round with 11 points and 10 rebounds, but he averaged only 4.7 points and 2.8 rebounds per game for the season.
The competition will likely be fierce for Heide in the transfer portal market. He's a versatile forward who shot 80.6% from the free throw line and 39.2% from three last season. The desire to come back home and play for the Gophers might not be as strong for Heide as some recruits, as he and his family have bounced around since his time at Wayzata.
New Gophers head coach Niko Medved has historically favored smaller lineups, and a player with Heide's skillset would fit perfectly in the frontcourt. He was recruited by a different Minnesota staff out of high school, but the stylistic fit is too strong to overlook. The Gophers would have a long list of competition, but Heide is a player worth monitoring.