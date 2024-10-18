Ben Johnson says Gophers lineup could be 'funky' in exhibition against Bemidji State
Like almost every other college basketball program across the country, the Gophers were hit hard by the transfer portal this offseason. This Saturday, an 11 a.m. CT exhibition game against Bemidji State will be Minnesota fans' first opportunity to watch their new-look squad.
Saturday's game against Bemidji State will be the Gophers' first of two preseason exhibition games against in-state Division II or III programs. The Beavers are coming off a 13-16 campaign last season, but this will nonetheless be an opportunity for Ben Johnson and Minnesota's staff to learn more about their new roster.
"Being able to compete against a different set of eyes. I am definitely going self-mode on this one because I got to figure some stuff out," Johnson said. "Lineups could be funky, minutes could be funky and obviously what we run is going to be pretty basic and vanilla."
The Gophers added seven scholarship transfers in the offseason and signed two incoming freshmen. Returning starters Dawson Garcia and Mike Mitchell Jr. will likely be two of the team's most important players this season, but Johnson is still looking for which of their additions will emerge.
"For me, it's more about just the little things. Who is going to compete? Who is going to do some of the detail stuff that we've been talking about since June? I want to get guys just used to playing here. That was one thing I looked at with the exhibition games," Johnson said. "I don't want the first time they play here to be in our first real game. Especially some of the local guys."
Charlotte transfer Lu'Cye Patterson is one player that Johnson has mentioned as someone that he hopes to keep a close eye on during Saturday's game. Hailing from Minneapolis, he is expected to be the Gophers' top option to replace Elijah Hawkins at the point guard position.
It sounds like we won't see extended minutes from Garcia, Parker Fox, or Mitchell Jr. in the exhibition games, but it will be an opportunity for some frontcourt additions — Trey Edmonds from UTSA and Frank Mitchell from Canisius — to introduce themselves to Gophers fans.
"I know what Parker (Fox), Dawson (Garcia) and Mike (Mitchell Jr.) are going to do. I don't necessarily need to see them in these first couple games play extended minutes," Johnson said. "I don't know what Brennan (Rigsby) is going to do, I don't know what Lu'Cye (Patterson) is going to do, I don't know what Trey (Edmonds), I don't know with Frank (Mitchell). I could go down the line, but just because I haven't coached them in a game environment."
College programs technically do not have a preseason schedule, but Minnesota will have opportunities against Bemidji State and Hamline before officially tipping off its regular season next month. Saturday's game will begin at 11 a.m. CT and be broadcast on Big Ten Network Plus.