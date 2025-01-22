Iowa cheerleader taken out on stretcher during Gophers-Iowa game

All Gophers

Scary situation in Iowa City.

Tony Liebert

Picture
Picture / via Big Ten Network broadcast
There was a scary scene during Minnesota's game against Iowa on Tuesday night as an Iowa cheerleader was taken off the floor on a stretcher after falling during a routine according to the broadcast.

The announcers on Big Ten Network said the male cheerleader lost his footing during a tumbling routine during a TV timeout. It happened late in the second half and led to a delay of about 10 minutes. This is a developing story.

