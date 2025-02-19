Mick Cronin blames fans for UCLA's horrid free-throw shooting against Gophers
UCLA head coach Mick Cronin is known for how hard he can be on his players, but he took a different approach after Tuesday's game against the Gophers. The Bruins blew a 17-point lead and Cronin opted to call out the fans of Pauley Pavilion.
UCLA notably shot 9 of 19 (47.4%) from the free-throw line. A problem that has struck the Gophers all season was finally felt on the other sideline, but Cronin blamed it on the fans.
"All we're worried about is our shooting. Our crowd's mind is on the wrong stuff. They make it worse. The stress in Pauley is crazy. How about help the guy, cheer for the guy? He's not trying to miss the free throw. Everyone's mind is on the wrong stuff," Cronin said after Minnesota railled for a 64-61 win.
The Bruins have shot 70% from the free-throw line as a team this season, which ranks 250th in the country. It's a step above Minnesota, which is 342nd in the nation at 66.2%. The Gophers' 12-of-13 mark at the charity stripe Tuesday was ultimately a huge difference in the game.
It wasn't just free-throw shooting. Twenty-seven second-half points from Dawson Garcia helped Minnesota pull off a miraculous comeback, ruining UCLA's chance to get Cronin his 500th career win as a head coach.
"I feel like we didn’t play well, and if I say anything, then I throw players under the bus," Cronin continued. "We didn’t play well, we’re poorly coached. That’s why we didn’t play well. So poorly coached, we didn’t know Dawson Garcia was gonna spin back to his left hand, we had two guys on him and let him lay it in. I guess we didn’t go over that. I guess we didn’t go over, don’t just let him stand there and shoot it... it’s all on me. Let the other team’s leading scorer get 32, we deserve to lose."
Between UConn's Danny Hurley and Cronin, these postgame press conferences from head coaches are very reminiscent of the old-school Big East. Any time you lose a 17-point lead as a head coach, you have to point the finger at someone or something.
More Gophers news and rumors
