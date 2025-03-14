Minnesota basketball coaching candidates: Don’t overlook Eric Henderson
When Minnesota decided to fire Ben Johnson on Thursday morning, it was obvious that names like Brian Dutcher, Eric Musselman, and Johnny Tauer would be floated as potential candidates for the program's next head coach. While there are numerous reasons why those choices are unlikely, one name flying under the radar is South Dakota State's Eric Henderson.
The Jackrabbits have been one of the most consistent mid-major programs since their return to Division I in the early 2000s. Current Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger led them to the NCAA Tournament in two of his three seasons at the helm, and Henderson has done an admirable job as his successor, making two tournament appearances in six seasons.
Henderson is a Midwest guy through and through. He grew up in Coggon, Iowa, a town with a population of under 1,000. His coaching career began at Division II Wayne State, where he played for four seasons. He played under current Creighton head coach Greg McDermott but joined the staff after McDermott left for Division I.
His first head coaching job was in high school girls' basketball, followed by five years coaching Burlington Catholic Central boys' basketball. His first Division I role came as an assistant at North Dakota State, where he spent three years before joining South Dakota State for four seasons. In 2019, he was promoted to head coach, a position he has held ever since.
In six seasons, Henderson has compiled a 129-60 overall record and a 76-20 mark in the Summit League. He has led the Jackrabbits to the NCAA Tournament twice, including a 30-win season in 2021-22 that earned them a No. 12 seed, though he has yet to win a game in the Big Dance. Notably, he has never finished lower than third in the Summit League standings.
His first three teams ranked in the top 50 nationally in offensive efficiency, but that number has dropped to an average ranking of 141st over the last three seasons. However, he has an impressive track record of player development, helping Baylor Scheierman (Creighton), Zeke Mayo (Kansas), and William Kyle III (UCLA) land high-major opportunities, with Scheierman even becoming a first-round NBA Draft pick.
Should Henderson be the first call Mark Coyle makes in his coaching search? Probably not. But if other options fall through or don’t work out financially, he is a well-respected candidate who has proven he deserves a shot at the next level. At just 46 years old, he remains a rising name in the coaching world.
