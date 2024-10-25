Minnesota's Ben Johnson listed as potential hot seat coach
Could Gophers head coach Ben Johnson be on the hot seat?
While not explicitly saying he's putting Johnson on the hot seat, ESPN's Jeff Borzello suggests it could be a possibility for the fourth-year Gophers coach.
"Minnesota's Ben Johnson also enters a critical campaign, with two years remaining on his deal after this season. While last season showed clear improvement over his first two years in Minneapolis, the Gophers need to continue the upward trajectory," wrote Borzello in an article looking at coaches across the country who could wind up on the hot seat. "They went a combined 22-39 (6-33 in the Big Ten) in 2022 and 2023, but finished 19-15 (9-11) last season."
The Gophers are 41-54 (14-44 in Big Ten play) during Johnson's tenure at Minnesota. He was among three Big Ten coaches mentioned in Borzello's article, joining Indiana's Mike Woodson and Wisconsin's Greg Gaard. Iowa's Fran McCaffery and Oregon's Dana Altman also appeared but only as retirement candidates.
Heading into the 2024-25 season, the Gophers were picked to finish last in the 18-team Big Ten by 33 voting conference media members. That ranking is something Johnson didn't appear too concerned by earlier in October.
"I'll be honest, I have no idea how you can project even who's going to be one. I don't know if it's they don't know the guys that we took? It was the same thing last year and I think, 2-2.5 weeks left we were in the thick of the Big Ten and almost finished .500," Johnson told media when asked about the poll.
The Gophers won their first exhibition game of the season, 90-65, over Bemidji State on Saturday. They'll play Hamline on Tuesday in another exhibition before hosting Oral Roberts on Nov. 6 for their regular season opener.