Gophers picked to finish 11th in Big Ten preseason media poll
Cleveland.com has released its annual Big Ten preseason media poll, and the Gophers were voted to finish 11th. With 192 votes, they are right behind Washington at No. 10 and firmly ahead of Wisconsin at No. 12.
The Big Ten hasn't done its own preseason poll in over 15 years, and Cleveland.com's has become one of the most recognized replacements. The outlet polled beat writers from all 18 teams, receiving votes from 24 writes in this year's poll.
Related: Koi Perich on potential two-way role: 'I always wanted to do it'
Minnesota is coming off a 7th-place Big Ten finish last season, the first year with 18 teams and no divisions. P.J. Fleck has a 33-36 conference record since becoming Minnesota's head coach in 2017.
The consensus opinion seems to be Penn State, Ohio State, and Oregon are in their own tier heading into the season. Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, and USC are in the next tier, with Washington and Minnesota as two potential sleepers.
With a redshirt freshman quarterback, new defensive coordinator, and a new-look wide receiver room, 11th seems like an entirely fair placement for Minnesota head of the season. The Gophers' first Big Ten game will come against No. 13 Rutgers before a marquee matchup at No. 2 Ohio State on October 4.
The Gophers will face four Big Ten teams voted inside the top 10 this season: Ohio State (2), Oregon (3), Iowa (7), and Nebraska (8). The other five conference games will come against teams voted below them: Wisconsin (12), Rutgers (13), Michigan State (13), Northwestern (17), and Purdue (18).