Koi Perich one of 15 named to preseason Big Ten honors list

Perich is viewed as one of the 15 best players in the Big Ten heading into 2025.

Tony Liebert

Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) intercepts a pass during the second half against the USC Trojans at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
The Big Ten does not release official preseason all-conference teams, but rather a 'honors list' of 15 players. Gophers star safety Koi Perich was one of 15 players to be recognized Tuesday.

Minnesota is one of seven programs with a player recognized, alongside Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Oregon, Ohio State, and Penn State.

Full list:

  • QB Luke Altmyer, Illinois
  • OLB Gabe Jacas, Illinois
  • DL Mikail Kamara, Indiana
  • DB D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana
  • OT Gennings Dunker, Iowa
  • C Logan Jones, Iowa
  • DB Koi Perich, Minnesota
  • OLB Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon
  • DB Dillon Thieneman, Oregon
  • SAF Caleb Downs, Ohio State
  • WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
  • LB Sonny Styles, OSU
  • QB Drew Allar, Penn State
  • DE Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State
  • RB Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

Perich is one of four defensive backs named to the list alongside Ponds, Thieneman, and Downs. He is one of nine defensive players on the list.

Perich is coming off a true freshman season where he earned All-Big Ten first team honors after compiling 46 total tackles and five interceptions, with more than 500 total yards as a returner. He's expected to see an expanded offensive role in 2025, and he'll look to back up his all-conference season.

Tony Liebert
