Minnesota WBB's Taylor Woodson suffers season-ending knee injury
Minnesota women's basketball sophomore forward Taylor Woodson suffered a season-ending knee injury in Wednesday's game against Jackson State, the program has announced.
Woodson, a Hopkins native, spent her freshman season at Michigan before transferring to play for the Gophers this season. 12 games into this season, she was averaging 8.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 17.4 minutes per game off the bench. She had a career-high 18 points and 7 rebounds in a win over SMU in November.
"We were all so disappointed when we learned that the injury that Taylor sustained would be a season-ending injury," head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said in the team's press release. "Taylor is a very strong and competitive young lady, and we know that she will apply her competitive nature to her rehab, along with continuing to grow her game while she is going through this process. It has been such a joy to watch Taylor develop and we know that she will continue to help our team in any way that she can with her enthusiasm as a teammate."
Woodson was a two-time state champion at Hopkins who earned all-state honors as a senior. She averaged 1.9 points and 8.9 minutes per game as a true freshman for the Wolverines.
The Gophers are 11-1 so far this season (0-1 in the Big Ten), but losing Woodson is a tough blow. They're also currently without leading scorer Mara Braun, as the junior guard is out indefinitely with a foot injury.
Minnesota's next conference game is against Penn State on December 28 at Williams Arena.
Stay up to date on all things Gophers by bookmarking Minnesota Gophers On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Gophers newsletter, which will enter you into a drawing for the EA College Gameday 25 video game (you choose between PS5 or Xbox).