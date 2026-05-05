Starter or Bench Piece? Where Malachi Palmer Fits in Minnesota’s Rotation

The Gophers have signed Villanova transfer guard/forward Malachi Palmer as their fifth addition so far this offseason. He comes to Minnesota with versatility and experience, but where does he fit in the rotation? Let's break it down.

"Malachi is a tough, physical guard that plays with a big motor," head coach Niko Medved said in a release. "With his size, he has great versatility in guarding multiple positions. Offensively, Malachi is a good shooter with the ability to make big-time shots. Playing in the NCAA Tournament last year, he's already had great experience in high-level games. We're looking forward to adding Malachi to the roster."

At 6-foot-6, 212 pounds, Palmer is probably most natural as a two or three, and he has the versatility to play small ball four in certain situations. He played with the ball in his hands a lot in high school, but he probably works best off the ball at the college level. He has the athleticism to efficiently guard one through four on the defensive end. He's a true 3&D wing with the versatility to play multiple positions.

Where does he Palmer in the rotation?

G: Kyan Evans

G: Isaac Asuma

F: Bobby Durkin

F: Jaylen Crocker-Johnson

Fifth starter: ???

Evans, Asuma, Durkin and Crocker-Johnson are probably all locks to be opening night starters barring injuries. That leaves the fifth starter position open. If Minnesota is comfortable with Crocker-Johnson at the five, they could look to deploy a wing. If Crocker-Johnson starts at the four, Malick Kordel or Grayson Grove would become the top two options at the fifth starter.

Palmer is essentially competing for minutes as the top wing against four other players. I favor Michigan transfer Winters Grady as a potential fifth starter, or more likely, the top option off the bench. Palmer is more likely competing against Texas Tech transfer Nolan Groves, returning sophomore Kai Shinholster and incoming freshman Nolen Anderson as the second wing off the bench.

Palmer played 18.3 minutes per game last season for Villanova. He averaged 4.6 points and 1.7 rebounds per game. That might be his floor with the Gophers in 2026-27. His athleticism and extra year of experience might give him the edge over Groves, but they're two different players.

If Grady is the top wing after Durkin, while Kordel and Groves compete for the No. 2 frontcourt position, Palmer would likely be competing with Grove for the eighth man spot. After all of the injuries, the Gophers didn't really have an eighth man last season. No matter how things shake out, they will be deeper next season, and Palmer gives them another capable option.