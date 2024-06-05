Potential 2024-25 depth chart for Gophers women's basketball
The Gophers had a tumultuous 2023-24 season with their star Mara Braun dealing with injuries that derailed early momentum. Heading into Year 2 of the Dawn Plitzuweit era, they've added four transfers and two incoming freshmen. What could their rotation look like as they attempt to make it back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018?
Point guard
1. Amaya Battle
2. Alexsia Rose
3. Tori McKinney
Despite a dissapointing zero-point game vs. St. Louis in the WNIT Championship last season, Amaya Battle averaged an impressive 13.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists throughout their five-game WNIT run. She will likely be backed up by UMass transfer Alexsia Rose and true freshman Tori McKinney comes to the Gophers fresh off a state championship with Minnetonka as a senior.
Shooting guard
1. Mara Braun
2. Maggie Czinano
3. Kennedy Klick
4. McKenma Johnson
Braun's foot injury derailed the Gophers' momentum last season, but while healthy she was one of the best players in the Big Ten, averaging 17.0 points per game. Maggie Czinano averaged 14.5 minutes per game off the bench last season and her role will likely be similar in 2024-25.
Former Maple Grove, Minn. star Kennedy Klick returns after missing all of last season due to injury and true freshman McKenna Johnson comes to the Gophers as a sharpshooter who averaged 26.1 points and 10 rebounds per game as a high school senior in Wisconsin.
Small forward
1. Grace Grocholski
2. Taylor Woodson
Grace Grocholski was a unanimous Big Ten All-Freshman team member last season. She started all 36 games and averaged 10.8 points per contest. All signs point to her having a big 2024-25 season.
She will be joined by talented Michigan transfer Taylor Woodson. Listed at 6 feet, she was once a prized high school recruit from local powerhouse Hopkins High School, being ranked as a four-star prospect. She was never able to find her footing in Ann Arbor, but her role on this team might be the biggest storyline heading into the season.
Power forward
1. Mallory Heyer
2. Nia Holloway
Last season, Mallory Heyer was one of the most consistent players on the Gophers roster, averaging 9.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. Now heading into her junior season, she will be a major contributor once again. In her first season post-ACL injury, Nia Holloway proved to be a versatile defender, averaging 3.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. She will be an important player off the bench in 2024-25.
Center
1. Sophie Hart
2. Annika Stewart
3. Jordan Brooks
Veteran center Sophie Hart was a major reason for the Gophers' run to the WNIT championship last season. She averaged 12.6 points and 5.2 rebounds through the tournament. She will be the starter again next season, but she will now be backed up by Nebraska transfer Annika Stewart and Cal-Bakersfield transfer Jordan Brooks.