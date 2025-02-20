Ranking the Gophers' final five regular-season games by difficulty
The Gophers are red-hot, winning six of their last nine games, but they have only five games remaining on their regular-season schedule. With three home games left and two more on the road, let's rank their five remaining matchups by difficulty.
1. Wednesday, March 5 vs. Wisconsin: 7:30 p.m. CT
Minnesota hasn't beaten rival Wisconsin since Feb. 5, 2020, more than five years before their final matchup this season. The Badgers have won 13 of their last 15 games and currently sit 1.5 games out of the lead in the Big Ten.
After losing by 21 in Madison earlier this season, if Ben Johnson is able to earn his first win over Wisconsin, it could arguably be the most important win in his coaching career.
2. Saturday, March 1 @ Nebraska: 1 p.m. CT
The Gophers haven't beaten Nebraska in Lincoln since 2013. The Cornhuskers are led by senior guard Brice Williams, who's averaging 19.4 points per game this season. They're a well-rounded team that's firmly on the NCAA tournament bubble, but it will be another Quad 1 opportunity for the Gophers. They've won four true road games this season, and a fifth one would be a huge boost to their postseason resume.
3. Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. Penn State: 1 p.m. CT
Most metrics and betting odds would say this Saturday's game against Penn State at home is the easiest game remaining on Minnesota's schedule, but the spot presents a unique challenge. The Gophers are coming off a pair of wins on the road and the Nittany Lions just beat Nebraska by 17 points on Wednesday.
The Gophers have already beaten Penn State by eight points this season, but Saturday is a prime let-down spot for Johnson's team, which will be favored to win. They will need to do everything they can to avoid a performance similar to the one they had against Washington earlier this season.
4. Sunday, March 9 @ Rutgers: 12 p.m. CT
The Gophers' final regular-season game will come on the road against the conference's most disappointing team. Rutgers is led by two potential top-five NBA draft picks in Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper. With notable losses to Kennesaw State, Princeton and Penn State, the Scarlet Knights have been far off their preseason potential. Minnesota will still need to bring its A-game against one of the most talented rosters in the country.
5. Wednesday, Feb. 25 vs. Northwestern: 6 p.m. CT
Minnesota's penultimate home game will come against a struggling Northwestern team next Wednesday. Led by junior forward Nick Martinelli, who's averaging 19.8 points per game, the Wildcats started the season strong but have since cooled off. They've lost six of their last seven games, but this is another home game that the Gophers cannot overlook.
