Report: Gophers add home game against SWAC opponent to non-con schedule
The Gophers continue to craft their 2025 non-conference schedule, and they will host Texas Southern on Sunday, December 14 according to a post from @WiscyBusiness on X Wednesday.
Texas Southern competes in the Soutwest Athletic Conference (SWAC), and they're led by veteran head coach Johnny Jones. The Tigers are routinely among the best teams in the conference with three NCAA Tournament appearences in the last six full seasons. They most recently finished 15-17 last season.
With a reported Dec. 14 date, the Gophers' meeting with Texas Southern will likely take place after their two early Big Ten games and before conference play officially begins in the new year.
Texas Southern now gives the Gophers nine out of 11 unconfirmed non-conference games. Niko Medved said the Gophers are "working hard" to add another neutral game, and I would expect them to open the season against a team other than Alcorn State.
The Acrisure Series event posted on Tuesday that it will announce the first round opponents and pod assignments on July 14, so we likely won't get an official non-conference schedule announcement from the Gophers until then.
Rumored 2025 non-conference schedule (9 games)
- Nov. 8: vs. Alcorn State
- Nov. 12: @ Missouri (confirmed)
- Nov. 15: vs. Wisconsin-Green Bay
- Nov. ?: vs. Chicago State
- Nov. 25-26: Acrisure Series (confirmed)
- Dec. 14: vs. Texas Southern
- Dec. 21: vs. Campbell
- Dec. 29: vs. Fairleigh Dickinson