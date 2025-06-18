All Gophers

Report: Gophers add home game against SWAC opponent to non-con schedule

Minnesota is expected to host Texas Southern on Dec. 14.

Tony Liebert

Nov 18, 2023; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Texas Southern Tigers head coach Johnny Jones watches action against the Creighton Bluejays in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2023; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Texas Southern Tigers head coach Johnny Jones watches action against the Creighton Bluejays in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Gophers continue to craft their 2025 non-conference schedule, and they will host Texas Southern on Sunday, December 14 according to a post from @WiscyBusiness on X Wednesday.

Texas Southern competes in the Soutwest Athletic Conference (SWAC), and they're led by veteran head coach Johnny Jones. The Tigers are routinely among the best teams in the conference with three NCAA Tournament appearences in the last six full seasons. They most recently finished 15-17 last season.

Related: Gophers are 'working hard' to add another neutral game to non-conference schedule

With a reported Dec. 14 date, the Gophers' meeting with Texas Southern will likely take place after their two early Big Ten games and before conference play officially begins in the new year.

Texas Southern now gives the Gophers nine out of 11 unconfirmed non-conference games. Niko Medved said the Gophers are "working hard" to add another neutral game, and I would expect them to open the season against a team other than Alcorn State.

The Acrisure Series event posted on Tuesday that it will announce the first round opponents and pod assignments on July 14, so we likely won't get an official non-conference schedule announcement from the Gophers until then.

Rumored 2025 non-conference schedule (9 games)

  • Nov. 8: vs. Alcorn State
  • Nov. 12: @ Missouri (confirmed)
  • Nov. 15: vs. Wisconsin-Green Bay
  • Nov. ?: vs. Chicago State
  • Nov. 25-26: Acrisure Series (confirmed)
  • Nov. 25-26: Acrisure Series (confirmed)
  • Dec. 14: vs. Texas Southern
  • Dec. 21: vs. Campbell
  • Dec. 29: vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Gophers news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Gophers Basketball