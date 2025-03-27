Report: Gophers' Brennan Rigsby will enter transfer portal
Gophers' veteran guard Brennan Rigsby will enter the transfer portal, according to an X post from @247HSHoops on Thursday.
Rigsby averaged 5.4 points and 1.9 rebounds per game in his lone season with the Gophers. He was revelation at the end of the year, scoring 14 or more points three different times in the final nine games of the season after doing so only twice in the first 20 games.
Due to an NCAA ruling, years spent at the junior college level do not count toward your Division I eligibility, so Rigsby will take advantage and play his final season elsewhere after beginning his college career at Northwest Florida State before two seasons at Oregon.
He joins Tyler Cochran, Frank Mitchell and Kadyn Betts as the fourth scholarship player to enter this transfer portal for the Gophers this offseason. As it stands now, Minnesota is expected to have only two scholarship players back on its roster in 2025-26: Isaac Asuma and Grayson Grove.
There are still questions surrounding the three 2025 high school recruits committed to Minnesota, but new head coach Niko Medved will have at least nine open scholarships to build his first roster for next season.