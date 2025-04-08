Report: Gophers only showing 'casual interest' in Tre Holloman
Tre Holloman is one of the top senior-to-be guards in the transfer portal but the word in the rumor mill is that his home state Minnesota Gophers aren't showing much interest in him.
Charley Walters of the Pioneer Press is reporting that the former Cretin-Derham Hall standout who spent the past three years at Michigan State before entering his name into th transfer portal, "has received only casual interest from the Gophers."
Meanwhile, college hoops recruiting insider Pete Nakos is saying Tuesday that Holloman has scheduled visits with Baylor, North Carolina, NC State and Villanova.
Holloman, who averaged 9.1 points per game and was a captain this season at Michigan State, was a high school hoops star at Cretin-Derham Hall in St. Paul. As a senior in high school, Holloman averaged 18.8 points, 10.4 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game and was considered a top-100 recruit nationally.
He was the 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year in Minnesota and a finalist for the annual Minnesota Mr. Basketball award, which went to former Golden Gopher guard Braedon Carrington, who was a standout at Park Center High School in the Twin Cities.
Perhaps the reason Minnesota is going hard after Holloman (allegedly) is because head coach Niko Medved is trying to build a roster with a chance to retain players for multiple years.
"They had ten seniors on the roster last year, so we've got a lot of work to do immediately in the transfer portal," Medved said Monday on the Jim Rome Show. "This year is really a transition of filling out a roster and hopefully getting a little bit more balance to it so we've got guys developing, a mix of older, younger players. Hopefully guys that we can retain and build something with. But this year is going to be a challenge that way with as many new guys as we have to get."
If the season started today, Isaac Asuma would be the starting point guard as a true sophomore, with transfer portal commits Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, B.J. Omot and Bobby Durkin joining him in the starting lineup.