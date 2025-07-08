Report: Gophers to face San Francisco at Sioux Falls Pentagon
The Gophers will face San Francisco on November 22 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as part of their 2025 nonconference schedule, according to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman.
The reported matchup lands on the same day as the Gophers football game against Northwestern at Wrigley Field. The basketball team facing San Francisco in Sioux Falls seems odd, especially when fans will likely have to choose between the two events.
Head coach Chris Gerlufsen replaced Todd Golden at San Francisco, but he has kept the Dons as a consistent program in the West Coast Conference (WCC). They've won 20 or more games in each of the last three seasons, with two straight appearances in the National Invitational Tournament (NIT).
Gophers head coach Niko Medved said in an interview last month that the program was working to add a neutral-site game to their nonconference schedule, and he was likely referring to this matchup. The Dons are a formidable opponent, but their conference affiliation likely makes this a Quad 2 opportunity at best for Minnesota.
Minnesota now has 10 nonconference games rumored, confirmed or reported to be on the schedule. We will officially know their opponents in the Acrisure Series next week, but it's looking like another weak nonconference schedule for Gophers men's basketball.
Rumored 2025 non-conference schedule (10 games)
- Opener: ??
- Nov. 8: vs. Alcorn State
- Nov. 12: @ Missouri (confirmed)
- Nov. 15: vs. Wisconsin-Green Bay
- Nov. ?: vs. Chicago State
- Nov. 22: vs. San Francisco (Sioux Falls)
- Nov. 25-26: Acrisure Series (confirmed)
- Dec. 14: vs. Texas Southern
- Dec. 21: vs. Campbell
- Dec. 29: vs. Fairleigh Dickinson