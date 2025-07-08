Analyst projects Gophers QB commit to start over Wisconsin commit at Mater Dei
The Gophers picked up a serious recruiting win in June when 2027 quarterback Furian Inferrera flipped his verbal commitment from Boston College to Minnesota. He spent his sophomore season as the backup at national powerhouse Mater Dei, but it sounds like he could earn the starting spot as a junior.
Rivals ranked Mater Dei as the No. 1 high school team in the entire country for their way-too-early Top 25. National high school sports reporter Andy Villamarzo released a story this week about who he thinks will start under center at all the top programs, and he thinks Inferrera could be the top signal caller over three-star Wisconsin commit Ryan Hopkins from the 2026 class.
Related: Biggest Gophers takeaways from EA Sports College Football 26 release
"Furian Inferrera will be leading a very talented Mater Dei offense after serving primarily as the team’s backup last season. The Minnesota commit completed 12-of-16 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown in limited action in 2024," Villamarzko wrote. "Inferrera will be throwing to players like five-star Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr., four-star Buckeye pledge Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and five-star USC commit Mark Bowman, so expect his numbers to skyrocket."
Villamarzko didn't even mention Hopkins in his story, despite Inferrera being a full grade below the Badgers-bound QB. Based on his comments, it sounds like the starting gig is Inferrera's to lose.
Inferrera is currently a three-star prospect and the 557th-ranked prospect in the country according to 247Sports' latest 2027 Composite rankings, but he could have two full years of starting at one of the top high school programs in the country to improve that ranking.
Inferrera backed up Dash Beierly last season, who's currently enrolled at Washington. It sounds like he's now firmly ahead of Hopkins on the depth chart, who's a three-star top-500 recruit in the class of 2026.
We're still more than two years away from Inferrera potentially joining the Gophers' program, but they have an elite talent currently committed to their 2027 recruiting class.