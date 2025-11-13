Second-half collapse too much to overcome in Gophers loss at Missouri
Niko Medved had the Gophers prepared in their first game against a Power Conference opponent this season, but it all fell apart in the second half. Minnesota had no answer for a 21-1 Missouri run, and ultimately lost 83-60.
Minnesota initially looked ready in its first road game of the season. The Gophers quickly jumped out to a 17-8 lead heading into the under-12 media timeout. They out-rebounded and out-physicaled Missouri for the early part of the night.
The Gophers struggled to consistently hit shots in the first half with a 12 of 33 (36.4%) mark from the field as a team. Missouri shot 47.8% as a team, which is a big reason why it led 32-30 after 20 minutes, despite getting out-rebounding 24-7.
After only six first-half points, Cade Tyson began to heat up after the break for Minnesota. The North Carolina transfer forward averaged 25.5 points in the Gophers' first two games, and he quickly scored eight second-half points.
Minnesota and Missouri were delivering blows back and forth. An unfathomable eight-point possession for the Tigers completely changed the game. Minnesota trailed 53-47 and took only one shot before it was a 63-47 deficit. The Gophers trailed 49-47 with 11:58 to go, and then Missouri went on a 21-1 run.
The Gophers looked put-together for the first 32 minutes, but it completely fell apart down the stretch. Tyson led the team with 17 points on 6 of 12 shooting from the field, and they out-rebounded Missouri 34-25. Any encouraging signs completely went out the window when the Tigers delivered their biggest punch, and Minnesota looked like it didn't know what hit them.
Isaac Asuma added 13 points, and Jaylen Crocker-Johnson had another impressive night with 12 rebounds, but the Gophers couldn't find a consistent third scoring option. Missouri is a team that has NCAA Tournament hopes, so it's certainly not a loss that will tank the Gophers' resume. It was an opportunity for Medved to make a big statement early into his tenure, but it looked like it was too much too soon for a rebuilding program.
Now 2-1, Minnesota will have a great opportunity to get back in the win column on Saturday night at home against Wisconsin Green Bay, who went 4-28 last season under first-year head coach Doug Gotlieb. That game is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT.