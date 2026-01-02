Top Transfer Portal QB Brendan Sorsby Sets Visits for Two Huge Programs
The college football transfer portal officially opened up on Friday, marking the start of another year of what has essentially become a free agency mad dash but with NIL dollars rather than a true salary cap.
Whatever your feelings on the NIL era, it’s what we’re doing right now, and that means that a lot of quarterbacks with one year of eligibility left are on the market to make a big move as they prepare for the 2026 season.
Cincinnati’s Brendan Sorsby is considered one of if not the top quarterback available through the portal this year, and according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, he’s got two visits already planned. Thamel reports that Sorsby is set to Texas Tech on Friday before later heading over to LSU.
Both schools are massive programs that would represent a significant step up from Cincinnati and are also in need of a quarterback. The Red Raiders are coming off of an appearance in the College Football Playoff, although they were shut out in their postseason showing by Oregon on New Year’s Day. Meanwhile, while LSU’s 2025 was far from a dream, Sorsby would have the chance to be the first quarterback to take the reins of Lane Kiffin’s offense with the Tigers. Those are two pretty good options.
Sorsby threw for 2,800 yards and rushed for 580 more this year for the Bearcats, accounting for 36 total touchdowns.
There are four schools left in the College Football Playoff this year, and all four are led by transfer quarterbacks, three of whom—Miami’s Carson Beck, Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza and Ole Miss’s Trinidad Chambliss—made their move just one year ago before leading their team on their respective legendary runs.
Sorsby will be looking to replicate that success as a transfer himself come this fall.