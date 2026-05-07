These 5 Big Ten Transfer Portal Moves Should Have Minnesota's Attention

There are still a few big names unsigned and NBA Draft decisions looming, but we're through the busy part of the college basketball transfer portal cycle. The Gophers' roster is nearly complete, and we don't know their 2026-27 schedule yet, but here are five incoming Big Ten transfers that could scare Minnesota fans next season.

*Note: This is not a list of the top five transfers in the conference, just five fits that I like, and a mixture of situations that could frustrate Minnesota next season.

Stefan Vaaks, G (Providence to Illinois)

Illinois took a European super team to the Final Four last season, and they are adding a dynamic Estonian guard to their roster next season. At 6-foot-7, Vaaks averaged 15.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last season at Providence. I think he has legit first-team All-Big Ten potential with the Fighting Illini in 2026-27.

Mar 11, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Providence Friars guard Stefan Vaaks (7) drives to the basket against Butler Bulldogs guard Jamie Kaiser Jr. (7) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Moustapha Thiam, C (Cincinnati to Michigan)

Michigan was such a tough team to beat last season due to its monster frontcourt. Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. are potentially off to the NBA, and Thiam could be the next breakout star for Dusty May. He averaged 12.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game last season at Cincinnati, and he could fill the Mara role perfectly next season.

Cincinnati Bearcats center Moustapha Thiam (52) makes a basket from three point range in the first half of the second round of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament between the Cincinnati Bearcats and UCF Knights, Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Markus Burton, G (Notre Dame to Indiana)

I'm lower on Indiana's headline transfer portal haul than most, but Burton could be the one who takes the Hoosiers back into Big Ten contention. He was a dynamic scorer at Notre Dame with more than 17.5 points per game in three straight seasons, but injuries limited him to just 10 games a year ago. He could be one of the best scorers in the Big Ten next season.

Feb 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Markus Burton (3) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Eian Elmer, G (Miami, OH to Wisconsin)

Greg Gard has quietly become a transfer portal wizard with John Tonje and Nick Boyd as two of his biggest finds. Boyd has graduated, and John Blackwell is off to Duke or the NBA, so Wisconsin badly needed to find another backcourt difference maker. Elmer didn't put up the biggest stats last season at Miami (OH), but there's a real chance he has a similar ascent to Boyd this upcoming season.

Miami (OH) RedHawks wing Eian Elmer (0) hits a layup in the second half of the NCAA Tournament First Round game between the Miami Redhawks and Tennessee Volunteers, Friday, March 20, 2026, at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA. RedHawks were defeated by the Volunteers 78-56. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boden Kapke, C (Boston College to Nebraska)

Nebraska needed to land a replacement for Rienk Mast this offseason, and it might've found it with Kapke. The former Holy Family Catholic star will play in the Big Ten after stops at Butler and Boston College. He's far from the best transfer pickup in the conference, but he could come back to hurt his hometown Gophers.

Mar 3, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Boston College Eagles center Boden Kapke (33) shoots a shot as Virginia Tech Hokies forward Tobi Lawal (1) defends during the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images