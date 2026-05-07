These 5 Big Ten Transfer Portal Moves Should Have Minnesota's Attention
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There are still a few big names unsigned and NBA Draft decisions looming, but we're through the busy part of the college basketball transfer portal cycle. The Gophers' roster is nearly complete, and we don't know their 2026-27 schedule yet, but here are five incoming Big Ten transfers that could scare Minnesota fans next season.
*Note: This is not a list of the top five transfers in the conference, just five fits that I like, and a mixture of situations that could frustrate Minnesota next season.
Stefan Vaaks, G (Providence to Illinois)
Illinois took a European super team to the Final Four last season, and they are adding a dynamic Estonian guard to their roster next season. At 6-foot-7, Vaaks averaged 15.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last season at Providence. I think he has legit first-team All-Big Ten potential with the Fighting Illini in 2026-27.
Moustapha Thiam, C (Cincinnati to Michigan)
Michigan was such a tough team to beat last season due to its monster frontcourt. Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. are potentially off to the NBA, and Thiam could be the next breakout star for Dusty May. He averaged 12.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game last season at Cincinnati, and he could fill the Mara role perfectly next season.
Markus Burton, G (Notre Dame to Indiana)
I'm lower on Indiana's headline transfer portal haul than most, but Burton could be the one who takes the Hoosiers back into Big Ten contention. He was a dynamic scorer at Notre Dame with more than 17.5 points per game in three straight seasons, but injuries limited him to just 10 games a year ago. He could be one of the best scorers in the Big Ten next season.
Eian Elmer, G (Miami, OH to Wisconsin)
Greg Gard has quietly become a transfer portal wizard with John Tonje and Nick Boyd as two of his biggest finds. Boyd has graduated, and John Blackwell is off to Duke or the NBA, so Wisconsin badly needed to find another backcourt difference maker. Elmer didn't put up the biggest stats last season at Miami (OH), but there's a real chance he has a similar ascent to Boyd this upcoming season.
Boden Kapke, C (Boston College to Nebraska)
Nebraska needed to land a replacement for Rienk Mast this offseason, and it might've found it with Kapke. The former Holy Family Catholic star will play in the Big Ten after stops at Butler and Boston College. He's far from the best transfer pickup in the conference, but he could come back to hurt his hometown Gophers.
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Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert