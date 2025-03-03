Who will the Gophers women's basketball team face in Big Ten Tournament?
The Gophers women's basketball team officially knows its draw in the Big Ten Tournament.
Minnesota finished with an 8-10 conference record to come in at No. 13 in the Big Ten. The Gophers will face Washington — which posted an 8-9 Big Ten record to finish No. 12 in the conference — at 2:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday in Indianapolis.
The game will be televised on Peacock.
The Gophers and Huskies met just once this season, with the Gophers falling 72-62 last Wednesday at The Barn. The game was knotted at halftime until Washington outscored the U 24-11 in the third quarter to gain the separation. The Huskies enter the tournament on a four-game winning streak while Minnesota comes in on the back of a two-game skid.
The top-four seeds — Southern Cal, UCLA, Ohio State and Maryland — get a two-round bye while the top-nine seeds avoid playing in the first round of games on Wednesday. Should the Gophers beat the Huskies, they'd advance to take on No. 5 Michigan (11-7 Big Ten) in the second round. The winner of that game will advance to take on No. 4 Maryland (13-5 Big Ten). The Gophers are on the same side of the tournament bracket as top-seeded Southern Cal (17-1 Big Ten).
Here's a look at the full tournament schedule (all times Central):
Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament
Wednesday, March 5
- Game 1: No. 12 Washington vs. No. 13 GOPHERS, 2:30 p.m., Peacock
- Game 2: No. 15 Rutgers vs. No. 10 Nebraska, 25 minutes after Game 1, Peacock
- Game 3: No. 14 Wisconsin vs. No. 11 Iowa, 25 minutes after Game 2, Peacock
Thursday, March 6
- Game 4: No. 9 Indiana vs. No. 8 Oregon, 11 a.m., Big Ten Network
- Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. No. 5 Michigan, 25 minutes after Game 4, Big Ten Network
- Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 7 Illinois, 25 minutes after Game 5, Big Ten Network
- Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 6 Michigan State, 25 minutes after Game 6, Big Ten Network
Friday, March 7
- Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 1 Southern Cal, 11 a.m., Big Ten Network
- Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. No. 4 Maryland, 25 minutes after Game 8, Big Ten Network
- Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. No. 2 UCLA, 25 minutes after Game 9, Big Ten Network
- Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. No. 3 Ohio State, 25 minutes after Game 10, Big Ten Network
Saturday, March 8
- Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m., Big Ten Network
- Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 4:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
Sunday, March 9
- Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 3:30 p.m., CBS