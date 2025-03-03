All Gophers

Who will the Gophers women's basketball team face in Big Ten Tournament?

Minnesota will be playing in the first round of the tournament on Wednesday.

Nolan O'Hara

Minnesota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit cheers on her team during the second half against Ohio State at Value City Arena in Columbus on Feb. 13, 2025.
Minnesota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit cheers on her team during the second half against Ohio State at Value City Arena in Columbus on Feb. 13, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Gophers women's basketball team officially knows its draw in the Big Ten Tournament.

Minnesota finished with an 8-10 conference record to come in at No. 13 in the Big Ten. The Gophers will face Washington — which posted an 8-9 Big Ten record to finish No. 12 in the conference — at 2:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday in Indianapolis.

The game will be televised on Peacock.

The Gophers and Huskies met just once this season, with the Gophers falling 72-62 last Wednesday at The Barn. The game was knotted at halftime until Washington outscored the U 24-11 in the third quarter to gain the separation. The Huskies enter the tournament on a four-game winning streak while Minnesota comes in on the back of a two-game skid.

The top-four seeds — Southern Cal, UCLA, Ohio State and Maryland — get a two-round bye while the top-nine seeds avoid playing in the first round of games on Wednesday. Should the Gophers beat the Huskies, they'd advance to take on No. 5 Michigan (11-7 Big Ten) in the second round. The winner of that game will advance to take on No. 4 Maryland (13-5 Big Ten). The Gophers are on the same side of the tournament bracket as top-seeded Southern Cal (17-1 Big Ten).

Here's a look at the full tournament schedule (all times Central):

Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament

Wednesday, March 5

  • Game 1: No. 12 Washington vs. No. 13 GOPHERS, 2:30 p.m., Peacock
  • Game 2: No. 15 Rutgers vs. No. 10 Nebraska, 25 minutes after Game 1, Peacock
  • Game 3: No. 14 Wisconsin vs. No. 11 Iowa, 25 minutes after Game 2, Peacock

Thursday, March 6

  • Game 4: No. 9 Indiana vs. No. 8 Oregon, 11 a.m., Big Ten Network
  • Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. No. 5 Michigan, 25 minutes after Game 4, Big Ten Network
  • Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 7 Illinois, 25 minutes after Game 5, Big Ten Network
  • Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 6 Michigan State, 25 minutes after Game 6, Big Ten Network

Friday, March 7

  • Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 1 Southern Cal, 11 a.m., Big Ten Network
  • Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. No. 4 Maryland, 25 minutes after Game 8, Big Ten Network
  • Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. No. 2 UCLA, 25 minutes after Game 9, Big Ten Network
  • Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. No. 3 Ohio State, 25 minutes after Game 10, Big Ten Network

Saturday, March 8

  • Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m., Big Ten Network
  • Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 4:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Sunday, March 9

  • Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Recommended articles

feed

Published |Modified
Nolan O'Hara
NOLAN O'HARA

Nolan O'Hara covers all things Minnesota sports, primarily the Timberwolves, for Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. He previously worked as a copy editor at the St. Paul Pioneer Press and is a graduate of the University of Minnesota's Hubbard School of Journalism. His work has appeared in the Pioneer Press, Ratchet & Wrench magazine, the Minnesota Daily and a number of local newspapers in Minnesota, among other publications.

Home/Gophers Basketball