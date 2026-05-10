4-Star Iowa LB Tate Wallace Picks Gophers Over Wisconsin, Notre Dame, More

The Gophers have landed a big-time commitment from 2027 four-star linebacker Tate Wallace out of Regina High School in Iowa City. He picked Minnesota over Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Arizona, and Arizona State, which were the other programs in his top six.

Wallace is ranked as a top-30 linebacker in his class and the No. 2 player in the state of Iowa, according to 247 Sports' composite ratings.

BREAKING: Four-star LB Tate Wallace (@tatewallace_2) has committed to Minnesota, he tells me.



Tate is the No. 2 ranked player in the state of Iowa.



He chose Minnesota over ASU and Wisconsin.#Gophers pic.twitter.com/FvaH7qr0km — Leyton Roberts (@LeytonCFB) May 10, 2026

Listed at 6'2" and 226 pounds, Wallace plays linebacker at tight end at Regina. During his junior season last fall, he recorded 49.5 tackles, 18 TFLs and 8.5 sacks on defense and caught 40 passes for 611 yards and 10 touchdowns at tight end. He became the first player in his school's history to be selected to the Navy All-American Bowl. Wallace is also a standout high school basketball player who participates in baseball and track and field as well.

This is a big recruiting win for Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck, defensive coordinator Danny Collins, and linebackers coach Mariano Sori-Marin. To beat out rivals like Wisconsin and Nebraska, a program with Notre Dame's history, and several other big-time programs (Wallace also had an SEC offer from Tennessee) is impressive stuff.

Wallace revealed back in February that he would be taking an official visit to Minnesota at the end of May. The Gophers have been recruiting him for multiple years now. He first visited campus as a sophomore in 2024, then received an offer almost exactly a year ago. He was back in Minneapolis multiple times in 2025. Now he's officially committed to become a Gopher.

Wallace becomes the third four-star recruit in Minnesota's class of 2027, joining North Dakota tight end Brooks Bakko and Wayzata (MN) defensive lineman Eli Diane. The Gophers have 13 total commits at the moment, six of whom are from Minnesota. Wallace joins offensive lineman Will Clausen (Cedar Rapids) as the second member of the class from Iowa.

Wallace still has one season left of high school football to play, and he'll then join the Gophers as potentially a major long-term building block on their defense starting in the 2027 season.