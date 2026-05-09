Gophers Land 2027 Commitment From Giant In-State Offensive Lineman

The Gophers have landed a commitment from 2027 Lakeville South offensive lineman Joseph Hamer, who announced his decision on social media on Saturday. Hamer chose to stay home and play for Minnesota over offers from Arkansas and Kansas State.

"After a great conversation with my family and coaches, I am blessed to announce my commitment to the University of Minnesota to continue my academic and athletic career," he wrote. "First, I would like to thank God for sticking by my side throughout my journey and continuing to bless me every day. Second, I would like to thank my parents and coaches for being an amazing support system throughout this entire process. Lastly, I want to thank the entire Minnesota coaching staff for giving me this opportunity."

Listed at 6'7" and 315 pounds, Hamer certainly has the size and athleticism to play offensive tackle at the Big Ten level. He's rated as a three-star prospect and the No. 9 player in the state of Minnesota in his class by 247 Sports' composite rating.

Minnesota offensive line coach Brian Callahan visited Hamer at his home in early February, and the program extended its scholarship offer shortly afterwards.

Of the top ten rising seniors in the state, Hamer is now the sixth one committed to play for the Gophers. P.J. Fleck is building quite the in-state recruiting class.

Eli Diane, DL, Wayzata: Committed to Gophers Nehemiah Ombati, DL, Shakopee: Uncommitted Clarence Johnson Jr., EDGE, Cretin-Derham Hall: Uncommitted Blake Betton, LB, Shakopee: Committed to Penn State Jett Feeney, QB, Moorhead: Committed to Gophers David Mack, WR, Moorhead: Committed to Gophers Caden Gutzmer, QB, Minnetonka: Committed to North Dakota Taye Reich, RB, Moorhead: Committed to Gophers Joseph Hamer, OL, Lakeville South: Committed to Gophers Gage Geyer, DL, Edina: Committed to Gophers

The Gophers are not one of three finalists to land Ombati and don't seem to be in the mix for Johnson. Still, it's quite the in-state haul, led by the four-star defensive lineman Diane and the trio of Moorhead offensive players.

Hamer is the 12th total commit in Minnesota's 2027 class, which also includes four-star North Dakota tight end Brooks Bakko, South Dakota tight end Drake Mikkelsen, Nebraska safety Wyatt Liebentritt, Iowa offensive lineman Will Clausen, Mississippi running back Greg Hargrow, and California quarterback Furian Inferrera.

Gophers projected starting tackles Nathan Roy and Bennett Warren both have multiple years of eligibility remaining, but Hamer has the size and ability to potentially develop into a starter on Minnesota's offensive line a few years down the line.