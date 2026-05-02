Who’s the Cornerstone? Ranking Minnesota’s 2027 Commits So Far

Omaha safety Wyatt Liebentritt became the 11th prospect verbally committed to Minnesota's 2027 recruiting class on Friday. Let's rank the importance of all 11 players, as the cycle continues to heat up before official visit season.

1. Eli Diane, DL (Plymouth, MN)

Diane was the Gophers' first commitment of the class back in April, 2025. He has been the consensus No. 1 player from Minnesota since his decision and is a consensus four-star prospect. Keeping elite players in the state is always a huge recruiting win.

2. Brooks Bakko, TE (Kindred, ND)

Bakko is currently the 117th-best recruit in the class of 2027, according to the 247Sports Composite. That would make him the fifth-highest-rated recruit to ever play for Minnesota in the internet era, but there's a long way to go before early national signing day.

3. Jett Feeney, QB (Moorhead, MN)

The Gophers haven't signed a local quarterback out of high school since Cole Kramer in the 2019 class. Feeney comes from a lineage of talented signal callers, and he's one of the best talents to come out of the state in quite some time. Getting him committed early in the process was a huge win for P.J. Fleck and his staff.

4. Drake Mikkelsen (Lennox, SD)

Mikkelsen's commitment might've gotten overshadowed by Bakko, but the South Dakota product is a high-level prospect in his own right. He's currently rated as a four-star recruit by Rivals, but a three-star by 247Sports and ESPN. At 6-foot-5, he has fascinating long-term potential.

5. David Mack, WR (Moorhead, MN)

Mack was the second of three Moorhead products to commit to the Gophers this winter, and he could wind up being one of the most accomplished receivers in Minnesota high school football in years. He led the state in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns last season.

6. Taye Reich, RB (Moorhead, MN)

For the same reason, Feeney and Mack were significant commitments; landing three Division I prospects from the same Minnesota high school felt like a significant recruiting moment for the Gophers. Reich has all of the traits to be another great running back at Minnesota.

7. Wyatt Liebentritt, S (Omaha, NE)

Minnesota continues to recruit the entire Midwest well, and Liebentritt might be one of the most underrated Midwest prospects in this class. He's an ascending safety recruit, and he was a solid addition for the Gophers.

8. Gage Geyer, DL (Edina, MN)

Geyer is the most recent of five in-state prospects committed to the class. He's a multi-sport athlete at Edina with experience on the hockey team, at a whopping 6-foot-5, 270 pounds. He is a fun long-term defensive line prospect.

9. Furian Inferra, QB (San Marcos, CA)

When Inferra originally flipped his commitment from Boston College to Minnesota last July, he was a top 600 prospect in the class, and he had a shot to start at high school football powerhouse Mater Dei as a junior. He suffered a season-ending injury in October, and he has since transferred to Mission Hills High School. He's now outside the top 1,300 prospects on the 247Sports Composite.

10. Greg Hargrow, RB (Tunica, MS)

Hargrow was the first high school commit for new Gophers running backs coach Mohamed Ibrahim. He has a similar build to Ibrahim at just 5-foot-8. He will be a player worth following this fall to see how he performs during his senior season.

11. Will Clausen, OL (Cedar Rapids, IA)

Clausen was the first offensive lineman to commit to the Gophers' class. He has all the traits you want from a Big Ten O-Lineman with a wrestling background from Iowa. He will be a great talent for longtime offensive line coach Brian Callahan to develop.