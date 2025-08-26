5 bold predictions for Gophers football in 2025
We're only days away from the Gophers kicking off their 2025 campaign against Buffalo. Before things officially get underway, let's talk about five bold predictions for Minnesota football this season.
Minnesota gets invited to the College Football Playoff
Optimistic fans have been discussing this as a possibility for the Gophers all offseason, but there is a path for them to get invited to this year's College Football Playoff. Latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook have them at 18-1, which gives them an implied probability of 5.26%. They would likely need to finish the season 10-2 or 9-3 with a win over Ohio State or Oregon to be considered among the at-large teams. It might be more realistic than people think.
Koi Perich gets invited to the Heisman ceremony
Perich's potential offensive role has been discussed ad nauseam, but he will have the potential to make enough plays to put himself on the national media's radar. For example, LSU's Tyrann Mathieu was invited to the Heisman ceremony in 2011 after finishing the season with 76 total tackles, 8 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 2 INTs, 9 PBUs, 5 fumble recoveries, 421 punt return yards and four total touchdowns. Mathieu didn't even play offense that season, so those numbers are not an unrealistic goal for Perich in 2025.
The Gophers will need to go at least 8-4, and more likely 9-3, but if Perich finds the endzone five to eight times, he could could quickly work his way into the discussion. The most important part for this predictions is likely Minnesota's success as a team, but it's not as insane as you might think.
Darius Taylor wins the Doak Walker Award
Minnesota has never had a player win the Doak Walker Award for best running back in the country in its storied program history. Darius Taylor would likely need to reach 2,000 yards from scrimmage, but I don't think it's impossible after he had 1,336 in 2024. If Taylor stays healthy for the whole season, he could totally be in the mix for the award at the end of the season. This might be the most realistic prediction on the list.
Gophers beat Oregon on the road
This was a prediction I flirted with making during my true game-by-game breakdown earlier this offseason. With a new QB, Dante Moore, and an injury to wide receiver Evan Stewart in the preseason, I could see Oregon taking a slight step back after last year's undefeated regular season. Minnesota will get a bye week to prepare for its first-ever road trip to Autzen Stadium. I think the Ducks could be on upset alert on November 14.
Anthony Smith is a first round pick in 2026
In 2021, Rashod Bateman was the first Minnesota player to be selected in the first round since Laurence Maroney in 2006. The school hasn't produced a first-round defensive lineman since Carl Eller in 1964. Smith has the potential to be one of the best defensive linemen in the country this season, and if he takes an even bigger step forward, he could hear his name called very early next spring.
